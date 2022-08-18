MATCHDAY: Sevilla tries to bounce back; Lyon hosts Troyes
By The Associated Press
Sevilla will try to rebound from an opening loss to Osasuna in the Spanish league when it hosts Valladolid. Julen Lopetegui’s team is reeling from a serious injury to Jesús “Tecatito” Corona. Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar is set to miss the team’s home game against newly promoted Troyes amid ongoing speculation about a move to the Premier League. Borussia Mönchengladbach hopes to extend its six-game unbeaten run in the Bundesliga when its hosts Hertha Berlin for the opening game of the third round.