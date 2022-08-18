GRAPHIC VIDEO: Two planes collide at Watsonville Municipal Airport killing three

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Multiple agencies are responding to a plane crash in the City of Watsonville that has resulted in three fatalities, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

Final transmission and security video of the collision. Video courtesy of Telemundo 48.

Two planes collided in the air at the Watsonville Municipal Airport after attempting to land, Watsonville Police confirmed with KION. This happened around 2:56 p.m. on Thursday.

A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided. Three people were on board the planes, one in the Cessna 152 and two in the Cessna 340, according to our reporter on the scene. There were no reported survivors.

The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office is also responding.

Road Closures are at Freedom and Buena Vista Drive, Buena Vista Drive and Calabasas and Buena Vista Drive and Manfre Road.

The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off. The airport accounts for about 40% of all general aviation activities in the Monterey Bay area, according to the City of Watsonville’s website.

The sheriff’s office said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.

