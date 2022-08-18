CSU Monterey Bay to offer abortion pills beginning 2023

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) - To comply with State Bill 24, CSU Monterey Bay will offer abortion pills as soon as January 1, 2023.

The bill states that each student health care clinic on California State University or University of California campus must offer abortion by medication, as specified.

"The CSU is focused on providing access to quality health care to its students. Before Jan. 1, 2023, CSU's Student Health Centers are expected to be compliant with SB 24," said a spokesperson for CSU Monterey Bay.

The bill would require the Commission on the Status of Women and Girls to administer the College Student Health Center Sexual and Reproductive Health Preparation Fund, which the bill would establish. The bill would continuously appropriate the money in that fund to the commission for allocations to each public university student health care services clinic for specified activities in preparation for abortion by medication techniques, thereby making an appropriation. The bill would provide that its requirements would be implemented only if, and to the extent that, a total of at least $10,290,000 in private money is made available to the fund on time on or after January 1, 2020. California Legislative Information

While the University has not listed if the pills will be free to students. You can check here to see any fees associated with student health fees.

We have reached out to UC Santa Cruz to see if they will also comply with SB 24.