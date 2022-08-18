Colorado homeowner emptied pistol to kill bear that broke in
By JESSE BEDAYN
The Associated Press/Report for America
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado homeowner who was jolted awake last weekend when a bear broke into his home says that he emptied his pistol into the animal to kill it. Ken Mauldin woke up when his wife screamed in their home in the mountain town of Steamboat Springs. He says that he grabbed his pistol and fired a shot at the 400-pound bear in his dining room. Mauldin says he kept firing as the bear charged him before collapsing. His three children were downstairs in their rooms when the bear broke into the home by opening their unlocked front door and walking in. No family members were hurt.