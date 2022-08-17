Ukraine was behind three explosions in Crimea, says Ukrainian government report

By Vasco Cotovio and Tara John, CNN

Ukraine was behind three explosions that rocked the Russian-annexed province of Crimea this past week, including an explosion at a Russian air base in Crimea’s west coast that wrecked several airplanes, according to a Ukrainian government report circulated internally and shared with CNN by a ​Ukrainian official. ​

The official requested anonymity because they were not authorized to share the information with the media.

The report describes the Saki airbase as a hard but one time loss for Russian military infrastructure in the peninsula, with subsequent attacks as proof of Ukraine’s systematic military capability in targeting Crimea.

Saki airbase was rocked by explosions last Tuesday, August 9, which destroyed at least eight military aircraft, severely damaged the base and killed at least one person​, but Ukrainian officials have so far declined to confirm on the record that they were responsible.

Ukrainian officials have not publicly claimed the blasts. In a speech following the incident, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the war “began with Crimea and must end with Crimea — its liberation.”​

Another set of explosions were reported in Crimea this week, on August 16, this time at an ammunition depot in Maiske and at an airfield in Gvardeyskoe. Russian officials said the incident in Maiske had been the result of sabotage​, but they did not specify the kind of sabotage, or who they believed was responsible.

