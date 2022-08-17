Miami officer still critical as robbery suspect identified

MIAMI (AP) — Police in South Florida say a 29-year-old officer remains in “extremely critical condition” after being shot in the head during a confrontation with a robbery suspect in Miami. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as Miami-Dade police closed in on a robbery suspect. That man was identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Horton of Acworth, Georgia. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Horton was suspected in a robbery in nearby Broward County earlier on Monday. Police say three people in a nearby vehicle also were injured when Horton rammed into their car. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

