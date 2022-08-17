Skip to Content
Los Angeles police shoot, wound man armed with machete

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police shot and wounded a man who was allegedly armed with a machete on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The man, whose name was not made public, was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to LAPD Officer Tony Im, a police spokesperson.

The man was conscious and breathing at the scene but his condition was not known in the hours after the 7 a.m. shooting, Im said. No officers were hurt.

Officers were called to the San Fernando Valley’s Lake Balboa neighborhood for a report of a man with a machete, Im said.

Im did not have details about what prompted police to open fire. No other information was immediately available.

Associated Press

