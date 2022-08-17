Look of the Week: Rihanna’s giant boots were made for stomping

Megan C. Hills, CNN

This week, Rihanna reminded fans of her boundary-pushing style. The multi-talented star, who has only been spotted in public a handful of times since giving birth in May, stepped out in New York on Saturday wearing larger-than-life boots.

While her RZA tee, sunglasses and snakeskin-print bag already made for a casual but chic outfit, Rihanna took things to the next level with a pair of gigantic, slouchy boots that brushed the hem of her denim miniskirt.

The look suggests that the performer is still keeping a close eye on runway trends: Her outsized footwear appeared to be straight from French label Y/Project’s recent Spring-Summer 2023 collection, which saw a similar-looking pair of black denim boots styled in a head-to-toe denim look.

Rihanna is not the first celebrity to rock statement thigh-high boots this year (though hers arguably brought the most drama). At the start of the month, singer Dua Lipa paired a menswear-inspired button-down minidress with a pair of pristine white Bottega Veneta boots. The craftsmanship of the Italian label’s signature “intrecciato” leather-weave gave the boots a blockier look than figure-skimming styles of the past, though they were still understated by comparison.

This week, Kim Kardashian posted a moody Instagram video of herself in a dark gym wearing slouched thigh-high boots. The reality star completed her seemingly impractical workout look with a nude-tone bikini and white cap-sleeved top as she posed on various pieces of gym equipment.

Similar styles have also been popping up on runways, with several designers reviving over-the-knee boots as part of bulkier silhouettes. During the Fall-Winter 2022 season, Acne Studios’ towering riding boots brought edgy drama to Paris Fashion Week, while Isabel Marant sent a fleet of models down the catwalk in slouched thigh-highs (though theirs were notably slimmer than Rihanna’s).

Elsewhere, Vivienne Westwood created sculptural teal and white versions, Chanel pushed the boat out with a sturdy pair of thigh-high rain boots and Vetements created a pair of bold gender-neutral buckled boots.

It remains to be seen if Rihanna’s gargantuan take on the trend will go mainstream. There are, after all, some things only RiRi can pull off.

