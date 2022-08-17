Lisa Eisenmann, wife of former Salinas Mayor Joe Gunter passes

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The daughter of former Salinas Mayor Joe Gunter said her mother passed after a long battle with dementia.

Lisa Eisenmann died on Tuesday, announced her daughter Terrin Eisemann-Gunter. Lisa was the studio director for the Salinas School of Dance, LLC.

"My mom passed away Tuesday, August 16. She is no longer in pain and at peace," said Terrin "She loved her family, dancers, and community and will be greatly missed."

Joe Gunter died in June of 2020.