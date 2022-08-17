Key insider: 2 men were ‘very eager’ to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor says two other men were “very eager” to move forward with the plan in 2020. Ty Garbin testified Wednesday in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial for a second time. A jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict but acquitted two others. Garbin says he trained with Fox, Croft and others in a remote area, practicing inside a handmade “shoot house.” He told jurors how they traveled to northern Michigan at night to see the Democratic governor’s vacation home and a bridge that could be blown up to distract police during an attack.

