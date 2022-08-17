California community colleges to offer basic needs resource center

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A new policy that went into effect on July 1 requires community colleges in California to hire a basic needs coordinator and establish a basic needs hub for students.

According to AB 132, the basic needs coordinator would help connect students to housing, mental health, food, and other services. The bill also requires a center to be set up and made available to students.

