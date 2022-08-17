Boat with 97 migrants aground on Greek island, no injuries

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a sailboat carrying dozens of migrants has run aground on rocks on a southern Greek island. No injuries or missing people were reported. The coast guard said the sailboat ran aground early Wednesday with 97 people on board. It did not have details of their nationalities, but local news website KytheraNews reported they were from Afghanistan and included five women and five children. The most common sea route for asylum-seekers from the Middle East, Asia and Africa has been from Turkey to the nearby Greek islands in the Aegean Sea. But many are now attempting the much longer route directly to Italy, skirting around Greece.

