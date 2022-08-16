Skip to Content
Watsonville Police searching for fake jewelry salesmen

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they are looking for individuals that have been selling fake jewelry in town.

Several victims have reported to police that they have been offered "expensive" gold rings, necklaces and bracelets for gas money, said police.

"The jewelry appears to be real as the items have an 18K stamp on the inside of the rings and near the clasp on the necklaces and bracelets," said police. "Please know that the jewelry is FAKE. Do not give them any money.

People are encouraged to call 831-471-1151 with information on the scammers.

