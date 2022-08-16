Suspected militants fatally shoot local Hindu in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Assailants have fatally shot a local Hindu man and injured his brother in a shooting that police blame on militants fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir. Police said militants on Tuesday fired at two brothers belonging to minority community of Kashmiri Hindus inside an apple orchard in southern Shopian district. Police said in a statement that the two were taken to a hospital with critical gunshot wounds where one died. Kashmir has witnessed a spate of targeted killings in recent months. Several Hindus, including immigrant workers from Indian states, have been killed. Police say the killings — including that of Muslim village councilors, police officers and civilians — have been carried out by anti-India rebels.

