South Korean leader: Seoul won’t seek own nuclear deterrent

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol says his government has no plans to pursue its own nuclear deterrent in the face of growing North Korean nuclear threats as he urged the North to return to dialogue aimed at exchanging denuclearization steps for economic benefits. In a news conference in Seoul on Wednesday, Yoon also said South Korea doesn’t desire political change in North Korea that’s brought by force and called for diplomacy aimed at building sustainable peace between the rivals. Yoon’s comments came days after he proposed an “audacious” economic assistance package to North Korea if it abandons its nuclear weapons program.

