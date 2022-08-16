Skip to Content
News
By
today at 3:34 PM
Published 3:05 PM

Monkey behind prank 911 calls at Paso Robles Zoo

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said a Capuchin monkey was behind recently dropped 911 calls.

The first call was received on Saturday. Dispatchers tried calling back but received no response.

Deputies went to the location of the call, which happened to be at the Zoo to You, but everyone said they had not called 911.

Deputies discovered that Route, a Capuchin monkey, had picked up a golf cart phone and started pressing buttons and just happened to call 911.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content