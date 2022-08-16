Monkey behind prank 911 calls at Paso Robles Zoo

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said a Capuchin monkey was behind recently dropped 911 calls.

The first call was received on Saturday. Dispatchers tried calling back but received no response.

Deputies went to the location of the call, which happened to be at the Zoo to You, but everyone said they had not called 911.

Deputies discovered that Route, a Capuchin monkey, had picked up a golf cart phone and started pressing buttons and just happened to call 911.