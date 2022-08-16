Marina man charged with vehicular manslaughter held on no bail

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE August 17, 2022, at 3:51 p.m.- A man accused of DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges after a crash on Spreckles Road Saturday made his first court appearance on those charges Wednesday.

Daniel John Wetle has a previous arrest in March of 2022, for trafficking drugs and guns, according to Marian Police. He was caught in this crime after crashing his car.

From arrest in March. Photo from Marina Police.

"Wetle admitted to having ties to Mexican Cartels and that he sells the drugs for the cartel since his brother was recently arrested for selling cocaine," according to court documents after his arrest in March.

Also, Wetle's mother works for a fishing boat company. Authorities found $30,000 wrapped in a fishing vessel, according to court documents.

What was decided in court Wednesday was to combine both cases, and he is scheduled for arraignment on August 23.

He will be held on no bail.

Marina man charged with vehicular manslaughter was arrested for narcotics and guns in March

A suspect who is being charged with a DUI and vehicular manslaughter in a crash that occurred on Spreckles Road Saturday was arrested back in March on narcotics charges, confirmed the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel John Wetle was involved in a crash on the 400 block of California Drive on March 28. He was found with an AR-15 in his car, allege Marina Police.

Read more: Marina man arrested with over 10 guns and narcotics

His home was later searched, and several handguns, assault weapons, around 1,000 Xanax-style pills, over a pound of cocaine, other narcotics, and a large amount of cash were found, according to Marina Police.

Suspect Daniel Wetle mug shot for his March arrest.

On Saturday, Wetle was charged after he hit a 2017 Toyota Camry on Highway 68 east of Spreckles Road resulting in the death Wsvaldo Perez Vazquez, 48, from Salinas, according to CHP.

Wetle, 40, of Marina, was arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter and DUI. He was booked into Monterey County Jail.

Daniel Wetle after his DUI and vehicular manslaughter arrest on Saturday.

Read more: Three killed in three crashes in three days in Monterey County

He is in court Tuesday for the narcotics charges he received in March.