Man guilty in Christmas Day slayings of wife, son, neighbor

PONTIAC, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois jury has found a man guilty of killing his wife, son and neighbor on Christmas Day 2019. The Livingston County jury convicted 55-year-old Clifford Brewer of Cullom of murder in the three slayings. It returned the verdicts Tuesday a few hours after receiving the case. The 55-year-old Brewer told police he woke up to find his wife, 48-year-old Shirley Brewer; his son, 27-year-old Christian Brewer, and his neighbor, 51-year-old Norman Walker, dead in his home. They were all found with single gunshot wounds to their heads. Prosecutors described Brewer’s deteriorating relationship with his wife and his desire for a divorce.

