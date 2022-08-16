Gunmen kill 2 policemen escorting polio workers in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say that gunmen riding on motorcycles opened fire on police escorting a team of polio workers in the country’s northwestern Pakistan, killing two policemen. A local police official says none of the polio workers were harmed in the attack on Tuesday in the town of Gomal, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, along the border with Afghanistan. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, which came on the second day of Pakistan’s latest anti-polio campaign in the province. All 14 new polio cases in Pakistan since April have been from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

