Fire burning in Fort Hunter Liggett 450 acres, 10% contained

JOLON, Calif. (KION-TV) - CAL FIRE said they are responding to three vegetation fires near Williams Hill Tuesday that are totaling 450 acres.

The fire is currently 10% contained, no evacuations are in place, and no structures are currently threatened, according to CAL FIRE BEU.

CAL FIRE confirms this fire is burning on Fort Hunter Liggett's property. They are on scene to ensure that the fire doesn't cross into state property.

This is a developing story.