FIFA agrees to cancel Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier

SAO PAULO (AP) — The suspended World Cup qualifying game between Brazil and Argentina will not be played, after the two countries’ governing soccer bodies reached a deal with FIFA to cancel the match. Both teams agreed to pay a fine for not playing the qualifier which was stopped shortly after kickoff last September when Brazilian health officials entered the field saying four Argentina players had broken COVID-19 protocols. FIFA had wanted the match to be played next month, even though it had been rendered essentially meaningless after both Brazil and Argentina qualified for the World Cup in Qatar despite playing a game less than other South American countries.

