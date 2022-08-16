Colorado judge says Jenna Ellis must appear before 2020 election scheme grand jury probe

By Tierney Sneed, CNN

A judge in Colorado said that Jenna Ellis, an attorney who represented former President Trump during and after the 2020 election, must appear before the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigating Trump’s election schemes.

In granting the request from a local Colorado district attorney, on behalf of the Atlanta prosecutors leading the probe, 8th Judicial District Judge Gregory Lammons stressed the limited role he was being asked to play.

This is “one witness in this state testifying in another state,” he said at the end of a one-hour hearing in the matter.

Fulton County investigators have subpoenaed Ellis for grand jury testimony for August 25. However they have offered a range other dates she could appear instead in order to accommodate her schedule.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.