California Flex Alert issued for Wednesday

CALIF. (KION-TV)- California ISO has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday due to excessive heat and high energy demands.

They are asking people to conserve energy from four to 9 p.m. to protect the grid.

People are asked to turn their thermostats to 78 degrees and avoid using major appliances. The appliances include washers, dryers, dishwashers, and over and stove for pre-cooking and prepping meals.