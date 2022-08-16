Skip to Content
California Flex Alert issued for Wednesday

CALIF. (KION-TV)- California ISO has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday due to excessive heat and high energy demands.

They are asking people to conserve energy from four to 9 p.m. to protect the grid.

People are asked to turn their thermostats to 78 degrees and avoid using major appliances. The appliances include washers, dryers, dishwashers, and over and stove for pre-cooking and prepping meals.

Reducing energy use during a Flex Alert can help stabilize the power grid during a time
of tight supply conditions, and prevent further emergency measures, including power
outages.

For information on Flex Alerts, and to get more electricity conservation tips, visit the
ISO’s Flex Alert website.

California ISO
Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

