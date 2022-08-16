American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes
By DAVID KOENIG
AP Airlines Writer
DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines says it has agreed to buy up to 20 supersonic jets that are still on the drawing board and years away from flying. American announced the deal Tuesday with Boom Supersonic. Neither company is giving financial details, such as how much American is paying in what they call a non-refundable deposit. It has been nearly 20 years since the last supersonic passenger flight by Concorde, the British-French plane. Boom CEO Blake Scholl says tickets on one of his company’s planes will cost about $4,000 to $5,000, and they’ll fly from New York to London in about three-and-a-half hours.