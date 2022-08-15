Wanted street racer arrested with handgun and cannabis cartridges

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted for street racing back in mid-July.

The initial response was in the area of Williams Road and Old Stage Road after a man complained of a group street racing. When deputies arrived, they began chasing a blue Ford Mustang, but he got away.

Deputies took down the license plate and identified the owner as Daniel Rios, they alleged.

On August 7, a deputy noticed the Mustang parked in a Salinas driveway. A man went outside and, when asked, lied about the car's ownership and his identity, said police.

A search of the vehicle turned up a semi-automatic handgun, with Rios' driver's license, a large amount of cash, and " vape cannabis cartridges, were also located in the Mustang, worth approximately $500.00.