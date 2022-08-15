Skip to Content
Three women and male killed in Tesla versus tractor-trailer crash in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said a crash on Sunday night left four people dead after a Tesla crashed into a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Tesla was going eastbound on Highway 156 near Fairview Road. CHP said around 8:05 p.m., the Tesla went into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a tractor-trailer.

All four occupants died in the crash. A female driver, age 55, and one male and two female passengers were killed in the crash. All occupants were from Carmel Valley, according to CHP.

CHP said they are looking to see if the Tesla was being self-driven.

