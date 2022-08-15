Noem releases social study standards burnishing U.S. history

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has released a revised proposal for social studies standards in public schools. They would present a mostly shining vision of America’s history after an initial draft of the standards came under heavy criticism last year from both conservatives and Native American educators. The Republican governor claims the new standards are free from “political agendas” and contain an increased focus on Native American history. The new standards emphasize the qualities of America’s founders. Noem selected the 15-member workgroup that crafted the proposal.

