Man City’s Mendy labeled ‘predator’ as rape trial starts

CHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been described by prosecutors as a “predator” who could not take no for an answer as the trial began of the French soccer player accused of eight counts of rape. Mendy also has been accused of one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault. He is alleged to have committed the offenses against seven young women between October 2018 and August last year. He denies the charges. The lawyer for the prosecution is Timothy Cray and he opened the trial at Chester Crown Court in northwest England

