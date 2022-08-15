DOJ opposes making public details in Mar-a-Lago search warrant’s probable cause affidavit

By Katelyn Polantz and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

The Justice Department is opposing the release of details in an affidavit that lays out the argument that investigators made to a federal magistrate judge explaining the probable cause it had to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last week.

If the judge in the case does decide to make the probable cause affidavit public, prosecutors wrote, they would argue for it to be heavily redacted, according to a new filing.

Media organizations including CNN had asked for the affidavit to be unsealed after the search last week at Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, club and residence.

The Justice Department said in its filing that disclosing the affidavit details “at this juncture” would “cause significant and irreparable damage to this ongoing criminal investigation.”

“The redactions necessary to mitigate harms to the integrity of the investigation would be so extensive as to render the remaining unsealed text devoid of meaningful content, and the release of such a redacted version would not serve any public interest,” the Justice Department stated.

