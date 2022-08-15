Skip to Content
Capri Sun recalled for possibly containing cleaning solution

Boxes of Capri Sun juice sit on shelves at a grocery store in San Diego, CA on Tuesday, June 5, 2012. The Walt Disney Company has unveiled plans to limit various unhealthy food products advertised on its child-focused television channels, radio stations and Web sites must comply with a strict new set of nutritional standards.Capri Sun drinks have been named as one of the advertised brands.
Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Corbis via Getty Images)
(KION-TV)- Kraft Heinz has issued a voluntary recall for the Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink due to the possibility of it containing a diluted cleaning solution. 

The company said on its website the solution used on food processing equipment was "inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories."

Company leaders said the mistake was discovered after receiving customer complaints about the taste. 

Kraft Heinz said they're working with retailers to remove potentially affected products from circulation.

The products affected have a "Best When Used By" date of June 25, 2023.

Kraft Heinz said customers who purchased the items should not consume them and return them to the store for a refund.

This story was reported from Los Angeles and was written with the help of KTVU.

