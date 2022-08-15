Burgum aims to allow pledge recitation at meetings, schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum says he’ll work with legislators on a bill next session to “guarantee that the opportunity exists” for students and elected governing bodies to say the Pledge of Allegiance, if they choose. The Republican governor’s announcement comes after the Fargo School Board last week announced plans to stop reciting the pledge on the grounds that it doesn’t align with the district’s diversity code. Under current state law, governing bodies and schools can’t be required to recite the pledge. A Burgum spokesman says the governor’s aim is to ensure that those who wish to say it may legally do so.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.