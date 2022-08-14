Traffic accident in heavy rain in Pakistan leaves 13 dead

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a truck overturned and fell onto a passenger van in eastern Pakistan during heavy rain, killing 13 people and injuring five. A senior administrative officer in Liaquat Pur in Punab province said the incident took place late Saturday near the town of Feroza in heavy rain. He said a truck loaded with sacks of sugar overturned and fell on the van. Ali said the van was smashed under the heavy load and rescue workers could only get five passengers out alive who were critically injured. He said the dead were taken out after workers cut through the twisted wreckage.

