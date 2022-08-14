Fireworks blast at Yerevan market kills 1, injures 20

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A strong explosion at a fireworks storage area has ripped through a market in Armenia’s capital. At least one person has been killed and 20 others have been injured. The blast on Sunday set off a large fire. The city mayor’s office said there were an unknown number of people trapped under rubble. The explosion and fire at the Surmalu market sent a towering cloud of smoke over Yerevan. The market is about two kilometers (over a mile) south of the city’s center. A spokesman for the Yerevan mayor said reucue workers were laboring to pull people out of the rubble. The Armenian emergency service ministry said at least one person was killed and 20 injured.

