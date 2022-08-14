Officials: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s Coptic Church says a fire at a Cairo church has killed at least 41 people and injured at least 14 others. The church, citing health officials for the casualty toll, said the blaze Sunday ripped through the Abu Sefein church in the densely populated neighborhood of Imbaba. The church said the fire broke out while a service was underway. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known. Police said an initial investigation blamed an electrical short-circuit. Fifteen firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene to put out the flames while ambulances ferried the casualties to nearby hospitals.

