Loud noise causes passenger panic at a Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Flights out of Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas were delayed early Sunday after a loud noise caused panic among travelers who thought it was gunfire.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the noise was caused by “an unruly subject” in Terminal 1 around 4:30 a.m. and that person was in custody.

Police didn’t immediately release the person’s name or say if any charges would be filed.

Airport officials said there was no security threat, but several concourses had to be cleared as a precaution and passengers needed to be re-screened at security checkpoints before boarding their flights.

