Lazio beats Bologna 2-1 despite goalkeeper’s early red card

MILAN (AP) — Lazio goalkeeper Luís Maximiano was sent off less than six minutes into his Serie A debut but the capital club managed to win 2-1 against Bologna. Defender Adama Soumaoro was sent off for the visitors at the end of the first half. Ciro Immobile netted the winner. Roma plays later and José Mourinho’s team will be looking to make a show of intent against Salernitana in its opening match of the season. Cremonese’s return to Serie A ended in disappointment as it lost 3-2 at Fiorentina following another horrendous mistake by goalkeeper Ionuț Radu late on.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.