3 injured in shooting at amusement park near Chicago

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — Three people have been hurt in a shooting outside an amusement park north of Chicago. A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the victims were in a parking lot outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle. The vehicle immediately drove away. No other details were provided. The park is located about 45 miles north of Chicago. WGN News spoke with Laurie Walker and her daughter, Grace, who were inside the park when the shooting occurred. Walker said they were waiting in line for an attraction around 7:50 p.m. when she noticed people running.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.