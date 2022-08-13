Vehicle accident in southern Egypt kills 9, injures 18

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say a vehicle accident in the southern province of Minya killed at least nine people and injured 18. They say the crash took place on Friday when a passenger microbus overturned following a tire blowout on a highway in Minya. Ambulances rushed to the site and moved the injured to hospitals. Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. The crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws. Earlier this month, a microbus collided with a truck in Sohag, killing at least 17 people and injuring four.

