Va. police: Over a dozen injured when car crashes into pub

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in northern Virginia say more than a dozen people were injured — four of them critically — after a vehicle crashed into a pub and restaurant. Arlington County officials said the crash happened early Friday evening at the Ireland’s Four Courts establishment. The crash also caused a fire that was soon extinguished. Authorities say eight people were taken to the hospital, while six others were treated at the scene. Details on the crash cause weren’t immediately provided. A police spokeswoman says the driver was among those taken to the hospital. The crash happened on a busy thoroughfare a few miles from the District of Columbia line.

