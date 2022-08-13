Troubling questions unresolved in latest end to Till case
By JAY REEVES
Associated Press
The white woman whose accusations prompted the lynching of Emmett Till in 1955 talks in a memoir about getting preferential treatment from Mississippi authorities soon after the killing. Some wonder whether Carolyn Bryant Donham is still being protected decades later. A prosecutor says grand jurors recently looked at the evidence and decided against indicting the woman in Till’s abduction and death. Critics contend the decision was wrong. And some say authorities have been careful to protect the white woman ever since the killing happened. It’s unclear whether grand jurors will ever consider the case again. But a retired FBI agent says new evidence is still possible.