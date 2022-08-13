Spain: 1 killed when wind collapses parts of festival stage

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say one person has been killed and dozens more injured at an outdoor music festival in eastern Spain when part of a temporary concert stage collapsed in strong wind. The emergency services agency for the Valencia region said a “strong gust of wind” knocked off parts of the Medusa Festival stage structure at around 4 a.m. Saturday. The agency says about 40 people needed to be taken to the hospital, including three with serious injuries. Organizers of the music festival said in a statement that they had ordered the concert grounds cleared when the wind intensified.

