Rain-fed river torrent kills 7 people in southwest China

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities say seven people were killed by a torrent of water that came rushing down a river in a popular recreational spot following mountain rains in southwestern China’s Sichuan province. Workers and volunteers urged people to leave after receiving an imminent heavy rain warning on Saturday afternoon, but some were caught when the torrent hit about 50 minutes later. A video showed a helicopter rescuing a person stranded on a small outcropping by descending to just above the water and opening a door so the person could climb in.

