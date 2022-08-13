Pope, Trippier help Newcastle grind out 0-0 draw at Brighton

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Nick Pope conjured two fine saves and Kieran Trippier made a goal-line clearance as Newcastle’s two England internationals helped to grind out a 0-0 draw at Brighton in the Premier League. Pope racked up a second straight clean sheet since joining Newcastle from relegated Burnley as he thwarted both Adam Lallana and Solly March at the Amex Stadium. March thought he had scored with a low shot through a crowd of players in the first half only for Trippier to clear off the line at the very last opportunity. Both teams are unbeaten after two Premier League outings.

