Milwaukee police investigate 4 separate overnight shootings

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Throughout Milwaukee, police are investigating four separate shootings that took place between the evening of Friday, August 12 and sunrise on Saturday, August 13.

At about 10:50 p.m. on Friday, August 12, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man was struck by gunfire near 34th St. and Auer Ave. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot at about 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, August 13 in the 40th St. and Villard Ave. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

At around 1:23 a.m. near 19th and Capitol Drive, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital after being shot and is expected to survive.

At about 1:44am near Leon Tr. and Hoyt Pl., 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot, later taken to a local hospital and he is expected to survive.

Each investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

