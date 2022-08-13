Man City earns 2nd win by thrashing Bournemouth 4-0 in EPL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland might not hog all of Manchester City’s goals this season after all. Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden were City’s scorers in a 4-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League and there was also an own-goal by Jefferson Lerma. Haaland barely got a sight on goal at Etihad Stadium. The Norway striker scored both of City’s goals in its opening-weekend 2-0 win at West Ham but was mostly crowded out a week later as Bournemouth sat deep in a match that resembled an attack vs. defense training exercise. City’s midfielders reaped the benefits of the extra focus on Haaland.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.