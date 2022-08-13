Gutman’s goal helps Atlanta United tie Cincinnati 2-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Defender Andrew Gutman scored in the 83rd minute to help Atlanta United earn a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati. Thiago Almada gave Atlanta United (7-9-8) a 1-0 lead when he took a pass from Luiz Araújo and scored in the 17th minute. Brandon Vázquez pulled Cincinnati (8-8-9) even 12 minutes later with his 15th goal of the season. Obinna Nwobodo picked up an assist on the score. Vázquez trails only Austin FC’s Sebastián Driussi in the Golden Boot chase. Brenner Souza da Silva scored in the 41st minute — with an assist from Geoff Cameron — to send Cincinnati into halftime with a 2-1 lead.

