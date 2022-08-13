Chandler Smith dominates in Truck Series win at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Chandler Smith took the lead on pit road after the first stage and dominated the rest of the way to win at Richmond Raceway, his third victory of the season in the NASCAR Truck Series. Smith led the final 175 laps and sealed the victory by pulling away from John Hunter Nemechek on a restart with 28 laps to go after the lone caution for an on-track incident. His victory in the second playoff race allowed him to join Grant Enfinger as drivers whose spots in the next round are secured with one more race in the first round..

