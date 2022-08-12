Sand City police arrest three for over $11,560 in stolen perfume

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Officers said they arrested three people with over $11,565 of stolen perfume.

Sand City officers were dispatched to the Ulta for reports of three suspects wearing ski masks and stuffing bags full of bottled fragrances, said police. They then drove off in a dark vehicle.

CHP spotted a matching car in Prunedale. Sand City officers and the Ulta manager positively identified the suspects, and all three were taken into custody.

Over 100 bottles from the Sand City Ulta were recovered, totaling more than $11,000. An additional seven fragrances totaling $565 from the Ulta in Salinas were also found. Meth totaling 1.9 grams was also found.

All three were booked and taken to Monterey County Jail. They are being charged with felony organized retail theft and conspiracy, as well as possession of a controlled substance for the owner of the meth.