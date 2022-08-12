Police: Suspect held, officers hurt in car chase, shootings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a car chase and gun battle ended with two officers injured in crashes and the arrest of an armed man who officers reported seeing steal one vehicle at gunpoint and try to carjack another.

The two officers hurt in the high-speed chase late Thursday through the Las Vegas Valley were taken to University Medical Center with injuries that Capt. Carlos Hank said were not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect also was treated at a hospital for survivable injuries, Hank said. His identity and the names of the officers involved in the chase and shootings were not immediately made public.

One other person was treated for minor injuries, Hank said.

Police said the incident began about 7:20 p.m. in northeast Las Vegas, where the fleeing man fired shots at police who returned fire, and then drove away.

Officers shot again at the suspect when he fired at least one shot while allegedly trying to steal a vehicle at gunpoint, then got back into the previously stolen vehicle and drove away, Hank said. The motorist who encountered the man was not wounded.

The pursuit ended and the suspect was arrested after crashing his vehicle into a police K-9 unit near a busy intersection several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip, Hank said.