Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s drug policy

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Fernando Tatis Jr. is facing a suspension for violating Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drug policy, according to ESPN insider Jeff Passan.

Tatis Jr. will be suspended 80 games without pay for testing positive for Clostebol, said the MLB. He will be suspended for the rest of the season, and he will be ineligible for the postseason.

Tatis Jr. will also be suspended for the beginning of the 2023 season. He has been out for the 2022 season battling a shoulder injury and has yet to make his season debut.